Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

This might be a little difficult to promote. 5-0 up from the first leg, Manchester City are in all but name in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The 14 fit players, according to Pep Guardiola, might have given us a talking point though. How many youngsters will feature?

On recent opportunities, the likes of Cole Palmer, James McAtee and Romeo Lavia have all taken to the pitch - and a few more managed it in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season too.

Based on previous examples, though, I would back Guardiola to start strong, make sure the game is completely out of reach (yes, don't say otherwise) and then he'll rotate.

And it's on those younger players that we'll take a focus in our Big Match Build-Up on BBC Radio Manchester. Former City youngster Ben Mee is part of our team.