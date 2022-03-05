Aston Villa 4-0 Southampton: Ralph Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl to BBC Match of the Day: "It was not enough today from our side. We had big problems with their two strikers and [Philippe] Coutinho - they were not easy to stop. We had problems at the back and we changed to five at the back and we still conceded two silly goals. Everything went wrong today. We thought we could play pretty football today and that simply isn't enough in the Premier League.

"It was not an easy week because we had a tough game and they had a week off. It was harder for us to prepare for this game and we had problems with the shape. I tried to stay with it in the first half, but conceding the second goal just before half-time was decisive for us. We were better with five at the back.

"We have a chance against Newcastle on Thursday to show a different face and that's what we'll work on."