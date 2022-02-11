Watford v Brighton: Team news

Watford's Africa Cup of Nations winner Ismaila Sarr returned to training on Friday and could make his first appearance for the club since November.

January signing Samuel Kalu awaits his debut, while Rob Elliot is fit after injury and Kwadwo Baah has recovered from a fractured ankle.

Leandro Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister are available for Brighton after recovering from Covid-19.

Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento are still missing through injury.

