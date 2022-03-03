'Liverpool's transfer business boosts quadruple hopes'

Liverpool's strength in depth is what will benefit them in their hopes of winning the quadruple, according to former Reds defender Stephen Warnock.

After beating Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp's side beat Norwich to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time under the German.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, Warnock said: "The big thing for me is if I was to name Liverpool’s best XI I could be pretty close to it, but then when I look at the bench I think ‘wow’ and see there is real quality to come on and affect the game.

"That’s where I look at Manchester City and the great Barcelona teams we have seen - they have the ability to change games and bring game-changing players onto the pitch.

"That is where Liverpool have strengthened in the last couple of years and we are seeing the emergence of young talent as well. The business Liverpool have done to strengthen this squad, that gives players that hope and belief that they can do it."

Warnock says one of those significant signings is Luis Diaz.

He said: "Diaz is an outstanding talent and we watched him in the cup final against a great Chelsea team and one of the best defenders in Cesar Azpilicueta.

"He made life so difficult for him because of his ability on the ball to turn and run at people. He’s a game-changer. He’s an exciting player."

