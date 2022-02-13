Tottenham 0-2 Wolves: Bruno Lage reaction

Wolves boss Bruno Lage, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We didn't play I think the way we should against Arsenal. The motivation for this game was to come and play our game. I don't care where we are playing. We respect the opponents but you need to come with big confidence and we did. We were the better side first half, it was very good. Second half was a bit different as they change the system and try to score. We hold on and create chances. In the end the most important thing is the way we play as that is what creates the chances, the goals and the points.

"We work hard to prepare the games in the best way and give all the information to the players. After, we need them to play our game. Where we go depends on our character. We have the personality to play like this. We have ambition to conquer good things. I am here ti play my game and create pressure for other teams. We did that today. One more week to go and work. We need to continue in this way, challenge the platers to play how they did today.

"Every time is a moment to play our game. It is important for my career but I believe in what I am saying. Now it is down to the team to have the character to achieve more."

On Luke Cundle: "I can see from the first day good things about him. Today the plan was to play with four midfielders. His team-mates, they have a lot of confidence in the kid. They see these things in training. Top players give him the ball because he doesn't lose it. If they feel this confidence it is easier for me to put him in. When you have your chance you need to say 'I am here' and he did. He was comfortable in the game. Now he has to work to have a good career in football."