Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says home form is key to a better season this time around.

Villa - who host Everton on Saturday - only won six home Premier League games last season.

He said: "It was inconsistent throughout the six months, and if we are to get to where we want to in the long-term, home form is always going to be key.

"I’m really looking forward to the atmosphere tomorrow. When Villa Park is rocking it’s such a big help. The onus and responsibility is on us as a team to get the fans behind us with a positive start.

"Our home form is something that we want to focus on and improve."