Colak and Morelos add missing threat

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says clinical striker Antonio Colak and the return of Alfredo Morelos from injury gives Rangers the cutting edge they lacked at the tail end of last season.

Colak, signed from PAOK this summer, scored for the third game in a row in Saturday's 4-0 win over St Johnstone.

"What we have to do a lot better than last year is don't keep teams in the game," manager Van Bronckhorst said. "That is the most important thing we have to do.

"So, yes, Antonio gives us the goals up front and, if you compare it with last year, in the last months we didn't have strikers. So I'm really pleased with Antonio, with his performances.

"Morelos back after five months, so he needs time to get stronger. But, if we have him fully fit and ready to start games, you know we have a big squad to pick from. Especially up front, we have a lot of players who can play."