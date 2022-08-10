Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham striker Nikola Vlasic will have a medical with Serie A outfit Torino today ahead of joining the club on a season-long loan.

Vlasic joined the Hammers for £26.8m last summer but made only six Premier League starts and scored one goal in 31 appearances in all competitions.

It is understood Torino will pay a loan fee of €2.5m (£2.1m) for the 24-year-old. There is also the option to turn it into a permanent deal for €15m (£12.68m).

Meanwhile, West Ham will play Danish club Viborg in the Europa Conference League play-offs.

West Ham reached the Europa League semi-finals last season before being beaten by eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Hammers have qualified for Europe through their league position in consecutive seasons for the first time in their history.

Viborg are seventh in the 12-team Danish league and beat Faroes outfit B36 to reach the play-off round.

The first leg is at the London Stadium next Thursday.