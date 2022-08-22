Brighton are in a "really good place" and can push even further up the table this season, according to former Birmingham and Wigan defender Alex Bruce.

Graham Potter's side continued their fine start to the season with a convincing win over West Ham on Sunday and are two points off the top after the opening three games.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Bruce admitted how impressed he has been with the work Potter has done.

"Their ambition first and foremost is always to stay in the Premier League," he said. "But the way he has got them playing, they can really push on for Europe.

"They are a really difficult side for anyone on their day.

"The results they are getting do not surprise me and they have set the blueprint with the way the club is run. They are in a really good place."

Full analysis on Brighton's win is available from 35'54 on BBC Sounds