Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport football reporter

If Kalidou Koulibaly’s debut performance in front of the British media was anything to judge by, Chelsea fans are in for a treat.

The Senegalese defender, who speaks four languages, delivered a measured display as he was asked about why he finally ended up at Chelsea after years of being linked with a Premier League move, how he approached John Terry to ask about wearing his number 26 shirt and even quizzed on comments from the owner of his former team, Napoli, about the merits of the African Cup of Nations.

The 31-year-old spoke with candour and calmness, telling Napoli’s owner to show African teams more “respect”. He revealed how former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte had courted him back in 2016, and how new team-mates Jorginho and Edouard Mendy had been pestering him to come to Stamford Bridge more recently.

Koulibaly admitted it might take him two or three months to get used to the speed of the Premier League, but it is rare that a new player at such a big club can capture an audience and deliver new insights on their first showing.

Despite his talents, his humbleness and desire to prove himself to fans and team-mates bodes well for a prosperous Chelsea future.