Van Bronckhorst happy to rotate for Hibs game

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst tells BBC Sportsound: "We have a big squad, we play a lot of games. You want to keep your way of playing and it's possible to rotate my team game by game and still be strong.

"It's a tough schedule at the moment against really strong opponents. Hibs away is a difficult game, always a hard place to come. We'll see how the game develops. I'm really happy with Antonio's performances. He's in form, he's strong. He's scoring goals. He's settling in really well. We had a lot of new players but he's adapted very quickly to your game style and the style of play in Scotland.

"It's a mixed start of the season for Hibs. You see a little change in system today. They're still looking for their strongest line-up. We have to be prepared for the way they will play today.

"We want to be champions, we want to perform every game we play domestically. We've parked Europe this weekend because we have to do everything we can to get a result here. We'll be ready for the task ahead."