BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope says Kalvin Phillips has "kept his legacy intact" but it's time for the Whites to move on after he completed his move to Manchester City on Monday.

"The inevitable has happened - he's moved on to play with some of the best players in the world and I don't think anyone can begrudge him that," Pope said.

"He's kept his legacy intact but this is about Leeds now and the start of a very different era.

"Can Jesse Marsch get the right players in and coach them to replace Phillips in a different way?

"Are they going to be better than the sum of their parts, despite having lost one of their best players of the modern era?"