Thumping win for Villa in pre-season opener
- Published
Skip twitter post
Good first game back, proud to wear that armband again🤘🏾💜💙 UTV pic.twitter.com/CZDLmuxqsD— Ashley Young (@youngy18) July 9, 2022
End of twitter post
Skip twitter post 2
Kick off! ✔️🦁🟣 UTV pic.twitter.com/EFpv0SrAFt— Emiliano Buendia (@EM10Buendia) July 9, 2022
End of twitter post 2
Skip twitter post 3
Aaaand we’re off … great start from the boys today in our first game. Thank you for the support today 💜 pic.twitter.com/r7GXWGEeYy— Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) July 9, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post 3