Aberdeen kicked off their pre-season preparations with a 2-1 friendly win over Highland League side Buckie Thistle on Saturday.

Dons fans got to see new signings Liam Scales and Jayden Richardson in action, with both summer recruits starting in the backline.

Max Barry lashed in a second-half opener for Buckie, but the Premiership side responded through Christian Ramirez's penalty before Matty Kennedy drilled in the winner.