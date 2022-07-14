From the white of England to the blue of Chelsea

Reece James looks happy to see Raheem Sterling as a Chelsea player and if it's the new man's winning record he's keen on then you can understand why.

From the time he joined Manchester City in 2015-16, Sterling won 154 of his 225 Premier League appearances.

No player won more during that timeframe, with Sadio Mane on 145 and Roberto Firmino on 144.

