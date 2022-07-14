From the white of England to the blue of Chelsea
Reece James looks happy to see Raheem Sterling as a Chelsea player and if it's the new man's winning record he's keen on then you can understand why.
From the time he joined Manchester City in 2015-16, Sterling won 154 of his 225 Premier League appearances.
No player won more during that timeframe, with Sadio Mane on 145 and Roberto Firmino on 144.
RJ 🤝 Raheem! #SterlingIsChelsea pic.twitter.com/48Yty4VAKX— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 13, 2022
