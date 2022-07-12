Football's greatest individual comebacks - Jonas Gutierrez

As Christian Eriksen's football journey gets set for another twist with a likely summer transfer, we've taken a look at other players who have made incredible comebacks from serious injury and illness.

If Jonas Gutierrez's story had been the plot for a film, you would probably have said it was too unbelievable.

The Argentine had treatment for testicular cancer in October 2013 and was out of the Newcastle United side for 18 months - including a loan spell at Norwich City.

However, he returned though to play a key role in their battle against Premier League relegation in 2015, including scoring a brilliant goal and creating one in their final-day win over West Ham that guaranteed survival.

He left the club a few weeks later a hero.

Read about more great individual comebacks here