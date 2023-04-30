Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham: What Mason said

Interim Tottenham manager Ryan Mason speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live: "To give a team a three goal lead makes it almost impossible to come back from.

"The feeling is that we can score goals and hurt opponents. We created chances, they didn't give us anything we had to work for that. To equalise at the end and then give away another goal is so hard to take.

"I probably speak for everyone that there was some fear [after conceded three goals]. To give a team goals, it's hard to understand why. We need to address that and be better. After that we showed togetherness.

"I don't know how many shots they had on target but it felt like we had more.

"This is the Premier League, it's relentless and you have to be ready to fight for 95 minutes. We conceded three terrible goals and it's hard to explain why that happended. It's tough to take."

On whether Diogo Jota should have been shown a red card: "Honestly, it's probably the clearest red card you will see on the football pitch. I need an explanation. It endangered the opponent, Skipp needs stitches and Jota has scored the goal when he shouldn't be on the pitch."