Rangers must 'change the outcome' & deliver trophies next term - Cantwell

Todd Cantwell says a new-look Rangers squad must live up to the responsibility of delivering silverware next season.

The Ibrox side have four games remaining in a disappointing trophyless campaign after Cantwell, a January arrival from Norwich, scored the only goal to defeat Aberdeen on Sunday.

Manager Michael Beale is set to undertake a major rebuild and has been linked with a move for Kieran Dowell, a former Canaries team-mate of Cantwell, among others.

"Playing for Rangers - you've got a big responsibility,” said Cantwell. “This season hasn't gone how we wanted to go so it's important for us next season to be in a great position to change the outcome.

"Pre-season is always important. I know the manager is looking at recruitment but it's also important for us as individuals to get your body in the place where you are ready to start the season well.

"In terms of recruitment, it's kind of irrelevant because you've a group of players in pre-season all fighting to be in the starting 11.

"We've got everything to play for next season and the hunger in the dressing room will be real.

"Whoever comes in, whoever leaves, whoever is playing for Rangers, it's important to know you'll be fighting for your spot and to win every game."

On the link with Dowell, Cantwell said: "He's a good player. He's someone I enjoyed playing with, we had success at Norwich and he's a top lad.

"If that is something that happens then I'm sure the Rangers fans will be happy."