Celtic 5-0 Aberdeen: What did the manager say?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou once again fielded questions over his future post-match, but reiterated that his focus is squarely on the Scottish Cup final.

He told BBC Scotland: "If I was answering those questions I’d be doing it on a weekly basis, I’ve consistently said that I think the fans want me to really be focussed on the task at hand and this season isn’t over.

"We want to make it a special year, I hate to think that we wouldn’t be successful next week because people were thinking of anything other than that game.

“So I’m not going to let that happen.

“Certainly won’t happen with me and I won’t let it happen with anyone else."

When asked if it would take a special offer to draw him away from Celtic Park, he adds: “Again, you’re talking as if that’s the thing that motivates me. My motivation lies in the here and now, I love what I do, I love working and this football club, I love working with this group of players.

“I’m not going to miss a day of it because other people want to be distracted by other things, it’s just not who I am."