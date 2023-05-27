Celtic 5-0 Aberdeen: What did the manager say?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou told BBC Scotland: “It was a great day, we do trophy day well.

“The games before trophy day not so much but the boys were fantastic today, they played the football that was representative of the kind of team we’ve been this year.

“It’s a credit to the lads and just a great day, you can never get enough of that great atmosphere at the stadium and everyone enjoyed it.

“That’s the kind of performance we wanted, we’ve obviously been a bit disappointed with the way things have gone the last couple of weeks.

“I’ve probably been my responsibility more than anything else but the boys were just determined to play our football today and you saw it, they were working hard.

“The quality of our football was excellent, our finishing was good, credit to the lads.

On Kyogo's injury, he added: “It doesn’t seem too serious, it’s a big game next week and he’ll give himself every chance to be available.”

Looking ahead to the Scottish Cup final, he said: “Far be it for me to burst anyone’s bubble because I want the boys to enjoy today and enjoy the glow of being champions and they deserve every minute of it but, come Monday, we’ll be back on the job and making sure we’re preparing well.

“Cup finals are always a special occasion, we need to perform well, and it would cap off a special season for us.”