Nicola Pearson, BBC Sport

After a summer and winter of spending that, according to defender Thiago Silva, left Chelsea needing to "increase the size of the changing rooms because it didn't fit the size of the team", it is evident a player clearout is required.

While a number of fringe players could be on their way out, what's more concerning for Blues fans is rumours surrounding those who have been integral to the side in recent seasons - especially Mason Mount.

Contract talks have been ongoing between the 24-year-old and the club but with little progress and, as he heads into the final year of his existing deal, Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool are said to be interested in the midfielder's signature.

But, how important is it for Chelsea to keep hold of the academy graduate?

Since returning to the club from his impressive loan spell with Derby County in 2019, Mount has been an almost undroppable feature of the side, no matter the manager in charge, and just two years ago was assisting Kai Havertz's winning goal in the Champions League final.

Fast forward to today and the England international, alongside dealing with a pelvic injury, has struggled for form in a difficult season for the side.

He has played about two-thirds of the minutes he has in the previous Premier League season - 1,656 compared with 2,364 - and, in turn, has scored fewer goals, made fewer assists and dropped off in terms of shots taken, chances created and passes attempted.

The question is then raised: is Mount's faltering form a symptom of Chelsea's difficult season or a contributing factor?

Interim head coach Frank Lampard recently admitted he didn't know if the youth product would stay, adding: "That's between Mason and the club." But as the Blues contend with Financial Fair Play rules after the new owners' spending spree, the rumoured £55m transfer fee could be a welcome boost.

But Chelsea have been burned before. Selling on players who weren't reaching the heights expected at the time - Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah to name just two.

"He has come through the academy and is a Chelsea fan," ex-Blues and Scotland winger Pat Nevin has said. "I would hate to see him go. There are a number of players Chelsea fans are not overly enamoured with.

"When have you seen Mount give anything less than everything on the pitch? That's the kind of player you need."

So, come the opening of the transfer window on 14 June, it might not be a case of whether Chelsea can afford to keep Mount, but whether they can afford to let him go.