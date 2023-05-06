Change of shape works for St Johnstone - analysis

St Johnstone moved away from the back three that was utilised for most of Callum Davidson's reign and kept their first clean sheet in 10 games.

Liam Gordon and Andrew Considine did a good job of keeping the shackles on Steven Fletcher, although they did get lucky when the Dundee United striker rattled the frame of the goal right at the death.

The switch of formation gave the hosts an extra man in attack and that resulted in 17 shots, even if most of those were of the non-threatening variety.

Even when it was 11 v 11, Fletcher was too isolated in the United attack, with Jamie McGrath having a very quiet game amid the crunching tackles and loose passes in a match full of endeavour but lacking in composure and quality.