M﻿ike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

"If I was watching on television, I’d have turned it off."

John McGinn may not have earned himself a future place on a studio sofa with that pithy review of Aston Villa’s match against Southampton But that - like every detail other than the result - is irrelevant to Villa.

After the fillip of a point against Manchester City, a win of any kind was essential to finally get their season moving. Steven Gerrard will know performances must improve, but better to ponder that after a victory than in the more fractious atmosphere that would have followed defeat.

On the downside, the extent of the knee injury that forced Boubacar Kamara from the field before half-time has not yet become clear, and Gerrard admitted his concerns after the game.

Lucas Digne was called late into the France squad to cover for injuries, only to report an ankle problem himself. With Diego Carlos already sidelined for months and Matty Cash not yet back, Gerrard’s options may be restricted when Villa head to Leeds United on 2 October.

Despite those injuries, this pause may offer Gerrard the chance of a limited reset - not on the scale of pre-season, but a short space to review his plans.

There was justified excitement before the campaign, with Gerrard having had eight months and two transfer windows to tune Villa into his way of thinking. But the signals have still been scrambled, and there are too many games left before the World Cup break for Villa to wait until the next transfer window for improvement.

The scruffy Southampton win should at least mean a less tense atmosphere for a rethink. It may, therefore, prove to be a more significant game than it might have seemed to viewers who didn’t take McGinn’s advice.

