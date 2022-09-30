Arsenal will monitor injury doubts Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Kieran Tierney is also uncertain following concussion protocol but may be available, while Martin Odegaard and Reiss Nelson are expected to be back in contention.

Emile Smith Rowe is out until December after groin surgery, with Mohamed Elneny also a long-term absentee.

Tottenham need to assess Dejan Kulusevski, who suffered a muscle issue while away with Sweden.

Captain Hugo Lloris and defender Ben Davies are also doubts after missing international duty, while this game may come too soon for Lucas Moura.

P﻿redict the Arsenal XI

W﻿ho do you think makes the Spurs line-up?