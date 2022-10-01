After his side's 2-0 defeat at home to Hibs, Ross County manager Malky Mackay told BBC Sportsound: "I was really pleased with the way we played in the first half. I thought we caused them plenty of problems down the left side, we knew their strengths, we knew Martin Boyle would be someone that would be a threat and I thought in the first half we negated it.

"We got Owura Edwards on the ball a lot and unfortunately never took our golden chance to go in 1-0 up at half-time. That sometimes can change the balance of it.

"In the second half they score in the first minute and that can happen, a long throw-in drops to one of their players and fair play that can happen. I thought after that they were certainly more on the front foot than us.

"No matter who you are as a team, you need to take your chances when you get them."