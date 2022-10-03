This is the first European meeting between Liverpool and Rangers.

Liverpool’s last meeting with Scottish opponents in the European Cup was back in 1980-81, when they won 5-0 on aggregate against Aberdeen (1-0 away, 4-0 home). The Reds went on to win the competition that year.

Kostas Tsimikas has three assists in his past two home Champions League appearances for Liverpool (two against Benfica in April, one against Ajax last month). The only player to assist in three consecutive home appearances for the Reds in the competition is Trent Alexander-Arnold (April – October 2019).