Gordon targets late push for World Cup squad
Everton forward Anthony Gordon says he "would be a bit stupid" not to have hopes of sneaking into Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup.
Gordon has scored two Premier League goals this season and helped England Under-21s to a 3-1 friendly win over Germany on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old has yet to feature in a senior squad but is determined to give it his best shot.
"If I didn't have the ambition to play for England in the World Cup then I would be a bit stupid," he said. "But I understand the squad is so good that it's going to be really tough to get in.
"I'll need to score a lot of goals in the next couple of games and I'm ready for that challenge."
Everton turned down significant bids from Chelsea for Gordon over the summer and the academy graduate insists he is very happy to stay at Goodison Park.
"That's part and parcel of football," he said. "When you're doing well, there's always going to be speculation.
"I was never desperate to leave Everton. Because the place is so good, it's not somewhere I'm devastated because I have to stay."