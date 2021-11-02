Pep Guardiola says Wednesday's Champions League match against Club Bruges is "much more important" than the Manchester derby on Saturday.

Manchester City sit one point behind Paris St-Germain and two points ahead of Bruges in Group A.

"This game would be an incredible step forward to qualify for the Champions League last 16. In the Premier League there are many games, here just six with three left.

"They are the decisive third and fourth games - the most important games - and we need to take it seriously."

Although City lost to Crystal Palace at the Etihad on Saturday, Guardiola is more than satisfied with his side's form.

"We're playing at an incredible level. The way we're playing in the last month and a half - I'd say one of the best moments in the time we've been here," he said.

"Obviously results are different, but the process and the way we're playing is very good."