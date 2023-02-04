Nisbet injury boost as striker set to return in two weeks

Kevin Nisbet's hamstring injury is "not as bad as first feared" and he should be fit within a fortnight, Hibs have confirmed.

The 25-year-old striker pulled up midway through the first half of Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Ross County.

He misses Saturday's trip to face St Mirren but is set to be available for Hibs' following fixture at home to Kilmarnock on 18 February.

Manager Lee Johnson said: "This was the best case scenario as it was the lightest of hamstring strains.

"Nizzy has shown what a big player he is for us this season and we look forward to having him back playing shortly.”