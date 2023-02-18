Newcastle manager Eddie Howe to BBC Sport: "I thought it was actually a good performance in the main. We started really well. We had a good early chance and the crowd were in the game, the tempo was good and we were set for a really good match.

"I thought they were clinical with their chances when they came and obviously Nick Pope's sending-off changed the game.

"I've not had a proper word with him but I've seen him and he looks visibly upset. He's been outstanding for us this season.

"It was probably technically handball but I don't know the rules on red cards outside the box. For me it was a harsh reaction but I understand if it's in the rules. It's harsh for Nick because he's been magnificent for us and to miss the next game is a huge blow for him.

"We've got a decision to make. Mark Gillespie has trained very well this season as has Loris [Karius].

"There was real quality, we opened Liverpool up at times and created some real chances. That's the difference, they took their chances and we didn't take ours."