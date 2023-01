Connor Shields has left Motherwell to join Queen's Park on loan until the end of the season.

The striker has played 19 times for Motherwell this season.

“We had a discussion and came to the conclusion that a loan move would be in the best interests of both parties,” manager Steven Hammell said.

“I have no doubt Connor will impress in his time at Queen’s Park and will play a big part in their promotion push this season."