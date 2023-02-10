Skubala on 'looking after today', Leeds injuries and 'honour' of leading the team
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Leeds United co-caretaker coach Michael Skubala has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League game against Manchester United.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Skubala said he's not looking beyond Sunday's game, the second time the sides will have met in four days after a bruising 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. His mantra is: "Look after today and tomorrow will look after itself."
Stuart Dallas, Rodrigo, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Pascal Struijk (concussion) all miss out. Captain Liam Cooper, midfielder Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra could be involved, with the latter being assessed after going off injured early at Old Trafford.
Skubala said: "The players are amazing. All the staff have been brilliant. Making strong decisions, I have no problem with that. I think I'm a strong decision-maker - at the right time."
He added: "For me it's all about the players and so we can get them in a position to perform. They are players, not robots. Elland Road is a special place and we're going to need the fans behind us. It will be an honour to lead the team out."
When asked whether he would like to become a head coach if the opportunity came along, he said "the coach has to fit the project". And, on the exposure, he added: "I've loved it... is that allowed?"