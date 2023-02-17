Gaffer won't let us get carried away - Nouble

Livingston striker Joel Nouble says manager David Martindale won't let the players get distracted by the prospect of European qualification.

The West Lothian side currently sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership, but Nouble insists they are just trying to finish the season as best as they can.

"The gaffer tells us all the time, we’re fourth currently but the league can switch very quick," Nouble said.

"There’s a lot of teams competing for Europe, so our main aim is try to finish the season strong, if we win our games it’s in our hands. We’ll see where we end up."

Nouble has recently returned to the side from injury, and scored in the league win over Kilmarnock.

"It was very frustrating," Nouble said on the injury. "I was in a good position then I missed out on games that I feel like I could have helped in, could have picked up some points.

"I’ve had longer injuries before so mentally I was fine, I was just trying to do everything right to make sure I could come back and help the boys straight away."