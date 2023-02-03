Martinelli extends deal until 2027
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli says he "could not imagine being anywhere else" after committing his future to the club until 2027.
The 21-year-old has been with the Gunners since 2019 and is enjoying an outstanding season, scoring seven goals in 19 Premier League games.
"As soon as I got here, the supporters made me feel like one of them," he said in a video on Arsenal's Twitter feed.
"It's about more than football - it's about our heritage, our togetherness and the community spirit you have to experience and understand.
"Day-by-day, we make new memories together and feel the pride that comes from being a Gunner. I couldn't imagine being anywhere else."