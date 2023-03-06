Chelsea are “really looking forward” to the challenge, with Potter adding: “It’s a big game, an exciting game against a top opponent. We want to be positive, to win the game and to go through.”

He is anticipating a “special night”: “I’m sure Stamford Bridge will be rocking. The fans know the importance of the game and it’s tough away from home in the Champions League. They will know how important it is that we and they make it tough for Dortmund.”

Reece James and Christian Pulisic are both fit and available. N'Golo Kante is "looking good" in training but still needs to build up his fitness before he is ready.

The win against Leeds made people “happier” but spirit has generally been good: “It’s always nice to win, that’s for sure. But as much as we’re pleased with the win at the weekend, we want to follow that up on Tuesday night.”

He is not daunted by having to score two goals in a game, a feat Chelsea have not managed since 27 December: “We have to play well and be positive. We have had games where we could have scored more than one and we want and need that performance. The boys are confident, motivated and together.”