Watford boss Roy Hodgson: "We had a chance to get back into the game, but then unfortunately we conceded the second goal and it was always going to be very difficult after that, because obviously we became more open.

"I find the scoreline harsh – I don’t think we deserved to lose this game 3-0 on the team’s performance today but we have lost it 3-0, so that’s what I have to come to terms with.

"I don’t think the challenge has altered enormously – that’s a few more points that we could have had that we haven’t taken. There are seven games left, four of them at home, and the players have got to find a way of putting this game behind them."