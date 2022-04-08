Lawro's predictions: Man City v Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 2-2

This is the big one. Both teams got good results in the Champions League in midweek, but it was much tougher for City against Atletico Madrid than it was for Liverpool versus Benfica.

I am expecting a good game because you don't get anything else with two teams as talented as these, and with the way they both play.

At different times, one team or the other will be on top - it will just come down to who can take their chances when they come. It will be close, and there will be a few goals.

I don't see it as a title decider because there are still seven games to go after this. Whoever wins, the pressure is still on, but I am going for a draw anyway.

Tom's prediction: You set yourself up for a fall when you make a call like this, but I think we will do it. 1-0

Joe's prediction: It will be close, but I'm backing us too. 2-1

