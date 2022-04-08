Lawro's predictions: Southampton v Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

It's been a bad week for Chelsea, who have conceded seven goals in two home defeats, against Brentford and Real Madrid. I don't think anyone expected that, especially the 4-1 loss to the Bees.

I am expecting a reaction from Thomas Tuchel's side, though. Southampton are awkward opponents but Chelsea have a point to prove.

Tom's prediction: Chelsea will bounce back here. 0-3

Joe's prediction: Really? I'm going with Southampton to scrape it. 1-0

