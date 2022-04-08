Lawro's predictions: Southampton v Chelsea
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on Manchester City fans Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan from indie band Blossoms in the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
It's been a bad week for Chelsea, who have conceded seven goals in two home defeats, against Brentford and Real Madrid. I don't think anyone expected that, especially the 4-1 loss to the Bees.
I am expecting a reaction from Thomas Tuchel's side, though. Southampton are awkward opponents but Chelsea have a point to prove.
Tom's prediction: Chelsea will bounce back here. 0-3
Joe's prediction: Really? I'm going with Southampton to scrape it. 1-0
