Leicester City 2-2 Napoli - Rodgers reaction

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers: "I'm disappointed with the end result but there were some exciting and good moments - the two goals are outstanding and the one disallowed was tight.

"Maybe we tired a bit as some players were getting minutes in their legs. There are things for us to improve on - keeping the ball better for longer periods - and if we did that we wouldn't tire so quickly.

"The effort and mentality was good. It is a shame we couldn't close it out. I don't think they created too many chances. We had good possession. You have to do all the unglorified stuff.

"The crime isn't giving away the two goals, the crime is if you don't learn from it."