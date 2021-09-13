Nerves calmed by Watford win

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

The goals, when they came, were not very pretty and hardly representative of much of Wolves’ football so far this season.

For Bruno Lage and the Wolves fans, though, they were quite satisfying enough - and overdue.

More than an hour into Saturday’s match at Watford the waiting was becoming intolerable, as once again Wolves were largely in charge of the general play but unable to finish it off. Now relieved, they should move on with fewer nerves.

New customers always seem to get the best bonuses, and Hwang, the club’s most recent arrival, enjoyed his joining gift, ramming in the second goal.

In a busy half-hour as substitute he gave a useful early indication of why Wolves signed him, and suggested that deal may be more appreciated in due course than when it happened on the eve of the deadline.