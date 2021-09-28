Southampton 0-1 Wolves: In picturesimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionWolves' Raul Jimenez scored the only goal of the match, sending two Southampton defenders the wrong way and slotting the ball past the reach of keeper Alex McCarthyPublished23 minutes agoimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionThe Mexico forward showed what it meant to score his first goal for Wolves since his life-threatening skull facture in November 2020 by leaping into the air in front of the travelling fansimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionGoalkeeper Jose Sa deserves credit for his role in Wolves' victory after providing the assist for Jimenez, and denying attempts from Adam Armstrong, Valentino Livramento and Mohamed Elyounoussiimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionBruno Lage will be delighted Wolves' star man is back on the scoresheet as they move up to 14th in the table and look ahead to hosting Newcastle next weekend