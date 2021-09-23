Brentford v Liverpool: What does the form show?
Liverpool have lost just one of their last 27 Premier League games against promoted sides (22 won, four drawn), going down 1-0 at home to Fulham last season. Meanwhile, the last time the Reds lost their first ever Premier League meeting against a side was in October 2010 (1-2 v Blackpool).
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has the most goals (two), goal involvements (three), joint-most shots (12) and joint-most chances created (seven) for the Bees in the Premier League this season.
The Reds are on the longest current unbeaten run in English league football (15 – 12 won, three draws). In top-flight history, only Liverpool themselves have won four consecutive away league games by 3+ goals each time, doing so in December 2017.
Meanwhile, Brentford lost their last home league game against Brighton, thanks to a 90th minute winning strike. They’ve not lost consecutive home league games since a run of three in December 2018.