Brentford manager Thomas Frank: "Of course that's tough to take when you're leading in extra-time. I'm proud of the team. We're a little bit down to the bare bones with injuries.

"All the players stepped up in a difficult away ground. We went 1-0 down. Liverpool played here two weeks ago and couldn't come back. The way we played the second half made me very proud but when you lead 2-1 in extra-time you have to win.

"I thought it was very difficult for the referee. I think he did brilliant. The late goal has nothing to do with him as that's the VAR control room. I believe in trust so I decide to trust them.

"We didn't win enough of the second balls and then we lacked the quality. We adjusted it in the second half and looked very good.

"Yes. Clear penalty.

"Yoane Wissa is a different type to Ivan Toney. He did a good job.

"There's no easy games in this league. Not against any team. When you go 1-0 down you saw what happened to Liverpool and West Ham. It's not easy to comeback. Right now it's just painful."

More from Brentford manager Thomas Frank to MOTD: "Yes. It's a very tough game. It's a beautiful game that gives so much joy as well but right now it's painful. I am proud, I will say that. We are down to the bare bones a little with a lot of key players out.

"We started well then they got a little bit more on top. We managed to come back with a fantastic second half. Apart from the last six minutes, we did everything right in the second half.

"Clear penalty to me.

"Brilliant ball in behind and a brilliant finish [from Yoane Wissa] as well so well done.

"Right now when they equalised so late it's painful and you feel you should have got more but it is what it is."