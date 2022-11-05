M﻿ike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

It’s always nice to be wanted, and clearly Wolves have really wanted Julen Lopetegui - ever since the current owners took charge in 2016 and tried unsuccessfully then to make him their first manager.

Both he and they have had some happy times since, and now their paths cross again at what may turn out to be a mutually helpful moment. Lopetegui ran his course at Sevilla, but the timing was apparently just too tight to install him at Wolves a month ago – especially as Lopetegui had pressing reasons to be with his family at the time, rather than moving to a new country.

Wolves are probably not the only club that will find the World Cup break a fortuitous one-off. It will give Lopetegui time to familiarise himself with his surroundings, and with any players he does not already know well - we can assume he will be reasonably familiar already with the Wolves players going to the World Cup, not least Ruben Neves, whose career he nurtured at Porto.

In as much as they have ended up with their first choice after all, things have worked out for Wolves. But it would be dangerously complacent to assume that all will now be well.

Lopetegui is no doubt an excellent choice, and has an impressive record, but the problems in the squad he inherits will not be solved by his presence alone.

He will now be able to have a greater input to the plans for January. And although Wolves, like many clubs, are loathe to spend too big in the mid-season window, this time their hand will surely be forced by the lack of strength in important positions.

Saturday's news is a relief, but there is much to be done.