West Ham striker M﻿ichail Antonio would take co-host Callum Wilson to the World Cup - but the Newcastle forward faces an anxious wait to find out if he has made the cut.

G﻿areth Southgate announces his final complement of England players for the Qatar tournament this afternoon (14:00 GMT), with Wilson hopeful his recent form for Newcastle will have caught the manager's eye.

"﻿I've tried to work hard over the last few weeks to be in a position for him to choose me," Wilson told the Footballer's Football podcast. "But all I can do is concentrate on Newcastle.

"﻿Some way or another I'll find out and if I'm in, I'll be delighted and over the moon. If I'm not, I'll go again."

A﻿ntonio and Wilson spend most of their time on the podcast ribbing each other over their performances on the pitch, but on this week's show, the West Ham man was gracious enough to praise his friend.

"I did an interview last week and they told me to pick a 25-man squad for England so I put you in," Antonio said.

W﻿ilson wasn't being taken in though, replying: "As 25th pick though yeah?"

H﻿ow ill was Wilson last week when withdrawn at half-time against Southampton?

A﻿nd why is he happy for Miguel Almiron to keep scoring every game?

L﻿isten to the full podcast* here on BBC Sounds

W﻿arning: Contains strong language