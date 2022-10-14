Sutton's prediction: 1-3

As I said earlier, Leeds were superb for the first 45 minutes against Crystal Palace, but they could not sustain it.

This game might follow the same pattern, with Leeds putting so much into it early on, then being picked off later.

However it plays out, I'm expecting Arsenal to win because they are absolutely buzzing at the moment.

That confidence will be there because of their performance to beat Liverpool - I wasn't too far off with my 4-1 prediction either - and they have got plenty of goals in their front three.

If Leeds are as aggressive as I think they will be, there will be plenty of space for Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka to run in behind, and plenty of chances for Gabriel Jesus too.

Ian's prediction: 3-4

I'm going for a goal fest here.

