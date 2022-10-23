Analysis: Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle
By Neil Johnston, BBC Sport
Newcastle's season continues to go from strength to strength.
The 2-1 win at Tottenham lifted Eddie Howe's side into a Champions League spot - the first time they have been in the top four of the Premier League table with as many as 12 games played since April 2012.
Sunday was a big examination of Newcastle's credentials and they passed with flying colours.
Six months earlier they had crashed to a 5-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but Newcastle's Class of 2022-23 are hard-to-beat, efficient and well organised.
Past Newcastle teams might have crumbled after Harry Kane provided Spurs with a lifeline early in the second half.
But Howe's team showed spirit and determination to get the job done in north London.
Howe will keep his players grounded, but excitement among the fans is growing. And rightly so.
After years of decline, Newcastle are moving forward.