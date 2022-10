Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

St Mirren's form this season has been impressive.

They remain in fourth place and their midfield was the reason they got over the line against United.

Baccus, Erhahon, and O'Hara all showed grit and determination alongside impressive attacking contributions.

Erhahon had the second-highest final third entries (10), Baccus won possession the most often (8), and O'Hara had 100% passing accuracy into the final third.