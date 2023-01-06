Cristian Romero and Harry Kane’s performances in Tottenham's 4-0 over Crystal Palace got the duo a spot in Garth Crooks' Team of the Week.

Cristian Romero

"A clean sheet at last. There haven't been many of those for Spurs recently," said Crooks.

"Now they have Cristian Romero back from a successful World Cup campaign, things are starting to look more positive.

"The Argentina defender was outstanding for his country and seemed to bring the same assured confidence with him from Qatar to Selhurst Park.

"Spurs have been struggling in games recently, particularly in defence, but Romero's presence against a Palace side who dominated the first half made a significant difference.

"It's been a long time since Tottenham had Argentina World Cup winners in their ranks.

"It's normally a good sign."

Harry Kane

"With Harry Kane up front and Cristian Romero at the back, Spurs looked a completely different outfit," Crooks said.

"Admittedly, Tottenham were very unconvincing in the first half against Crystal Palace, but Kane's predatory instincts and appetite for goals simply destroyed anything Palace had to offer.

"I said recently, when I selected Kane in my team after his performance against Brentford, just how important it was for Tottenham that the England striker returned to work without having been psychologically scarred by the World Cup.

"His displays have been exemplary since his return.

"This is a player with enormous mental strength and Spurs are exceptionally lucky to have him."

