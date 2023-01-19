Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes believes his side were “spooked” by the movement of Rangers in the 3-2 defeat at Rugby Park.

Chris Stokes headed the home side in front early on but Rangers responded with goals from Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent.

Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong was then sent off for picking up the second of two yellow cards for an elbow in the face of Borna Barisic.

Morelos headed in his second from a Barisic cross before 10-man Killie pulled a goal back in the 85th minute through Joe Wright.

McInnes said: “I enjoyed the start and the end having a go. In the middle Rangers were better and their movement spooked us.

“On a tricky surface at times they moved the ball quite well. But the biggest thing was their movement at the top of the pitch and I thought Kent had a really good game and it spooked us.

“We didn’t defend the way I expected us to so I’m disappointed. Not long into the second half we went down to 10 men which made it difficult."